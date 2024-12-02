Liaison Technologies partners cloudBuy for B2B solution

Via the partnership, both buyers and sellers will be offered a fully integrated solution for automating the B2B ecommerce procurement process. The new solution will support online purchasing portals for enterprises and will streamline purchase to pay processes.

By incorporating Liaisons new ALLOY Data Platform as a Service (dPaaS) into its ecommerce solutions, cloudBuy can offer features to integrate and manage both applications and data, and at scale across a wide range of finance, purchase order, ERP and other software used by its customers to manage the procurement process.

In February 2015, Edicom reached an interconnection agreement with Liaison that covers any type of business message, from e-invoices to purchase orders or dispatch advices.