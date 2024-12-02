LHV to provide fintechs access to instant payments in UK

According to IBS Intelligence, the bank had also started its real-time Euro payments via the Single Euro Payment Area Instant (‘SEPA Instant’) and had leveraged its LHV Connect API banking interface for the provision of the payment services. The Group has stated that its clients will also have access to safeguarding accounts, Virtual IBANs, currency exchange, liquidity services and possible financing via the bank’s API Connect interface.

LHV Group is a domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The Group’s key subsidiaries are AS LHV Pank, AS LHV Varahaldus and LHV Finance AS. LHV offers banking infrastructure to more than a hundred companies ranging from small pre-revenue start-ups to unicorns such as TransferWise, Coinbase, Paysafe and Trustly.