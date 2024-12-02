LHV partners Tuum, offering instant payment solutions

This partnership helps Tuum to offer a single API-based payments platform, which gives fintechs and financial institutions 24/7 access to instant payments, in both GBP and EUR, via the UK Faster Payments and SEPA Instant Schemes.

Through this mutual proposition, Tuum’s customers will have access to LHV’s existing banking services such as safeguarding funds, Virtual IBANs, multicurrency bank accounts and FX, amongst others. GerliPay, a fintech challenger providing an online payment solution for start-ups, SMEs, and large corporates, will be the first to go live, with other companies to follow shortly after.

The partnership will add to LHV’s existing go-to-market strategy and bring new customers to LHV’s direct market offering. Currently almost 200 companies have chosen LHV to access instant EUR and GBP payments through its proprietary API ‘LHV Connect’.