LHV Bank, Nets extends their partnership in Estonia, add issuing services in UK

Via this extended partnership, Nets will continue to deliver full acquiring services for LHV in Estonia, including terminal rental, payment authorisations and clearing, ecommerce capabilities, dispute management and fraud prevention.

In the UK, Nets will support LHV with issuing services including CMS systems, issuer processing, tokenization services, fraud prevention with AI, dispute and chargeback services, customer service, and cards personalisation.

The long-term agreement has already entered into force.