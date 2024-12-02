LGT Group selects Surecomps DOKA 5 trade finance solution

DOKA 5 is a configurable back-office trade finance solution for local and regional banks. Also, DOKA 5 is a SWIFT Certified Application.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade solutions for banks and corporations, whose products and services portfolio includes trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury confirmation matching solutions.

In recent news, Surecomp has unveiled that financial services provider UniCredit Tiriac Bank has deployed Surecomp’s IMEX Trade Finance solution in Romania. UniCredit Tiriac Bank went live with the solution in early October 2013.