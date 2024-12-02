LEVERIS selects AWS to boost its banking offerings

The LEVERIS platform is software-defined and operates in the cloud. The platform, which is independent of legacy core banking technology, is now live and has already enabled independent loan servicer, Link Group, to enter the Dutch mortgage servicing market.

As a result of using the LEVERIS platform, Link Group’s headcount requirement to operate its Dutch loan servicing solution was reduced by 25%, according to the official press release. LEVERIS uses a range of AWS services including compute, analytics, security, databases, and storage. Incorporated in 2016, LEVERIS is headquartered in Dublin with offices and development centres in Prague, Brno, and Minsk.