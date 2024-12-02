LEVERIS selected by Česká spořitelna for IT transformation

The cooperation involves generating a blueprint for developing new software, a new database and general infrastructure, as well as training Česká spořitelna employees on how to deploy and operate a modular banking system.

The LEVERIS appointment comes months after the company launched LEVERIS Digital Bank, a platform that comes pre-integrated with banking services needed to run a digital bank. It was built to enable traditional and challenger banks as well as consumer brands to provide a different banking solution.

While for LEVERIS this represents good endorsement, for Česká spořitelna it is an opportunity to diversify its digital offering in the Czech market.