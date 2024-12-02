LEVERIS partners with Marqeta

The partnership enables LEVERIS to build, issue and deploy new payment and finance solutions through card products. It will allow banks and non-banks using the LEVERIS platform to provide card users with more control and a greater customer experience when it comes to spending.

With Marqeta’s support, the LEVERIS platform will facilitate the issuance of virtual, physical and digital debit cards for multiple use cases. LEVERIS clients will have the ability to create virtual cards in real-time and push them instantly to mobile wallets. As well as card issuance, the partnership enables greater card parameterisation, fraud mitigation in card transactions and speed to market in a variety of currencies.

Marqeta’s proprietary Just-in-Time (JIT) funding capability provides LEVERIS with full control over transactions, allowing operators using the LEVERIS platform to apply decisioning tools in real-time. A dynamic API centred on spending controls enables them to set card level parameters around card usage, with rules governing merchant categories, frequency of use, cashback, country acceptance, ATM usage and much more.

The LEVERIS platform is entirely software-defined, operates in the cloud and is completely independent of legacy banking technology. As well as offering SaaS to both traditional and challenger banks, LEVERIS provides Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) to non-financial companies entering the financial services space.