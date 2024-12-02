LEVERIS, ComplyAdvantage offer AML-compliant onboarding solution

LEVERIS is a digital banking and lending platform, while ComplyAdvantage is a technology company operating in the financial crime detection field.

ComplyAdvantage’s suite of financial crime detection tools integrates into LEVERIS Digital Bank’s workflow. The onboarding involves checking a new customer’s name against Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Sanctions and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) lists. ComplyAdvantage will also carry out transaction monitoring, meaning beneficiaries are checked each time a customer completes a transaction.

The LEVERIS platform operates in the cloud and is independent of legacy core banking technology. LEVERIS is also working with a licensed Electronic Money Institute (EMI) to provide Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) to non-financial companies wishing to enter the financial services space.