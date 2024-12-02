Levenue acquires fintech Requr

The fintech states that it aims to take advantage of the growing popularity of revenue-based financing (RBFs). This allows the founders of the company to use their recurring revenues to raise funds. RBF means that investors are given a direct return claim in exchange for an upfront injection of capital. The founder does not have to waive shares or collateral, but he does have to waive a percentage of earnings or a fixed amount of regular earnings.

Levenue wants Requr’s network of SaaS founders to integrate well with its own network of investors. The founders of Requr also emphasized that transaction flows, underwriting and data analysis models work well with Levenue’s technology, international teams, marketing strategies, and experience navigating the more subtle legal regions of Europe as a whole.

The acquisition follows the expansion of Levenue to Scandinavia after its launch in Benelux and the United Kingdom.