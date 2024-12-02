LevaData, IBM to boost direct procurement

The new solution will give procurement leaders the power to achieve business-changing outcomes through actionable insights. The new offering, DirectSpend IQ, brings together IBM's expert managed services with LevaData’s Cognitive Sourcing Platform to deliver insights and recommendations for direct procurement cost savings opportunities and process transformation.

This capability is currently being adopted within IBM's own direct materials procurement organisation to drive incremental increase in annual cost savings. Furthermore, IBM’s procurement professionals can now focus more on building new value for the business, improving supplier engagement and servicing business needs. The LevaData platform enables visibility and end-to-end sourcing.