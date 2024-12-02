Leonteq partners with Swissquote for the issuance of structured products

The new partnership between Leonteq and Swissquote is an extension of the existing cooperation in the area of ​​actively managed certificates (AMCs) and will initially focus on yield enhancement payoffs. Swissquote will join Leonteq's technology platform for white label issuers and use this for the manufacturing and sale of structured products.

As part of the collaboration, Leonteq will offer services along the value chain, including structuring, pricing, and hedging as well product documentation, market making, and lifecycle management. Swissquote will be responsible for the distribution of its structured products to its own clients and will have access to investors via Leonteq's international distribution network. Additionally, Swissquote will become an issuer on LynQs, the one-stop-shop for structured investment solutions from Leonteq.