The ETP+ label offers innovations for the ETP market in Switzerland. Both ETP+’s custodian and collateral agent are based in Switzerland. In addition, daily independent checks are carried out, which significantly reduces the issuer risk.

Leonteq is partnering with SIX to reduce issuer risk and protect the interests of ETP+ investors by collateralising all ETP+ liabilities throughout the product lifecycle. Under this agreement, the collateral will be held at SIX SIS, while SIX Repo, in its role as collateral agent, will be responsible for the daily verification of the collateral. The collateral solution for ETP+ is based on a framework that has been established with SIX since 2012.

According to a SIX representative, the service meets high standards of security and offers additional investor protection. Leonteq is a long-standing user of SIX’s collateral management service and this cooperation will be further deepened with Leonteq’s first ETP issuance on SIX Swiss Exchange.





First ETP issuer licensed as securities firm by FINMA