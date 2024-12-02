Leonteq expands crypto services to Germany and Austria

Leonteq announced a partnership with securities trading solutions provider ICF BANK to provide offers for digital assets to institutional investors and private customers in Germany and Austria. The initiative aims to give investors exposure to 18 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to a Leonteq representative, the company now covers almost 76% of the total market capitalisation of asset classes in Germany and Austria and that they plan to offer investment opportunities in decentralised finance, storage or blockchain technologies in a securitised format.