Lendlord, Plaid to launch Open Banking integration for landlords

The open banking tool will allow users of Lendlord to fully automate their cashflow and rent collection. Landlords will also be able to review their expenses breakdown and up-to-date profit and loss position across their entire portfolio.

The portfolio management platform has been approved by the FCA to partner with Open Banking platform, Plaid. As a result of this partnership, users will be able to link an unlimited number of bank accounts to their Lendlord account.

Landlords will have visibility over the cashflow position of their properties and be able to automate key processes. It will also help Lendlord users get better insights into their investment.