LendInvest teams up with property platform Plentific.com

LendInvest co-founders Christian Faes and Ian Thomas have participated in Plentific’s most recent fundraising round in an attempt to drive their mutually beneficial businesses forward. Faes has become a director representing the angel and venture capital investors in the portal.

Plentific.com is a UK property platform that was founded by ex-investment bankers and property developers Cem Savas and Emre Kazan. The founders say they established the platform after realising how hard it was to fund relevant information when buying a UK property and wanting to find home improvement professionals to boost investments.