Lendica partners with CSG Forte





Following this announcement, Lendica and CSG Forte’s service, entitled iBranch, is set to be offered to customers and clients in the region of the United States. The product was developed as an embedded financing service that will provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the possibility to borrow money from their software vendors instead of traditional financial institutions.







More information on the partnership

Embedded lending was popularised by multiple software companies such as Shopify, Amazon, and Square, and it represents a growing source of credit made available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This service is estimated to offer embedded business loan originations the possibility to grow at roughly 125% year over year, as well as to hit an annual USD 500 billion origination by the end of 2030.

By partnering with Lendica, an embedded lending solutions provider, CSG Forte will focus on providing the services to its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) collaborators, merchants, and clients. As traditional small business credit represents an expensive solution, with the average borrower paying 61% APR, the companies will focus on lowering the rates to customers by using private datasets. This will take place for more effective underwriting and improved sales channels in order to cut client acquisition costs.

Lendica will also provide its AI-driven credit to deliver secure and efficient embedded datasets that banks and non-bank lenders find difficult to process. At the same time, the firms will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their users in an ever-evolving market, prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of the industry as well.

Furthermore, ISVs will benefit from embedding lending as well, being enabled to earn a portion of the fee revenue that is generated from their embedded lending program, as well as experience improved overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Throughout this partnership, CSD Forte’s range of ISV collaborators and merchants will be given the possibility to access a secure embedded lending experience. This list of merchants includes those that operate in multiple types of industries, such as field services or property management. In addition, through utilising this product, traders will be enabled to access affordable capital and accelerate their overall development process as well.



