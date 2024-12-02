Legendarys Virtualstock collaborates with Previse on AI invoicing

The two British supply chain technology companies would enable clients to merge their accounts payable and procurement functions, allowing suppliers to get cash-on-delivery.

Buyers would be able to manage their catalogues, contract pricing, inventory and purchases as well as track deliveries through Virtualstocks The Edge platform, while also ensuring their suppliers were paid instantly with Previses machine learning technology and network of readily available funding.

Previses artificial intelligence would use real-time data on The Edge platform to facilitate instant payment from participating buyers to their suppliers as soon as an invoice was issued.

With its ability to instantly score the risk level of each invoice, Previses technology would also reduce the costs of back office administration for buyers by allowing them to focus on the invoices which were most likely to require human attention.

Through this partnership, companies will be able to see what theyve bought and where it is in real time, while suppliers will instantly receive payment for delivering their goods.