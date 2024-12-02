Legal giant chooses Zycus for implementing P2P solution

The investment is an initial step towards complete technology enablement for the legal giant’s sourcing and procurement organization. The new solution will consist of assistance in building a procurement information infrastructure and business-intelligence platform from which the law company can actively manage cost competitiveness, profitability, internal compliance, client experience, and other performance objectives.

Zycus was chosen for several reasons, some of which were to achieve real-time spend analytics with coded and classified transactions at point of purchase, rather than after the transaction.

Another feature of Zycus is the Guided Procurement System (GPS), which actively guides people to strategic spending decisions.

Also, the law firm was attracted to Zycus solution’s ability to handle all types of transactions — catalog and non-catalog, contract and non-contract — were also a key selection criteria.

Finally, another reason for the choice is the longer-term potential in the Zycus integrated suite of procurement technology applications. Procure-to-Pay and Contract Management are first steps for them and they wanted to be sure that, a few years down the road, they would be positioned to sustain and push their performance contributions to even higher levels with automated spend analytics, strategic sourcing, and other capabilities.