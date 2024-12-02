Leek United Building Society chooses SBS for cloud based managed service offering

SBS has a longstanding relationship with Leek United dating back to 1997. Building on this partnership, Leek United has chosen SBS to provide a cloud based managed service offering, as well as contracting to implement a new digital savings platform later in 2021.

The first step in the process was to transition Leek United’s current on-premises implementation of Sopra Banking Platform Mortgage and Savings Suite into SBS’s cloud-hosted Managed Service offering on AWS.

SBS will provide Leek United with its newly launched digital savings portal to support customer applications. They also offer servicing capabilities to provide consumers with the customer experience they receive through the other channels that Leek United operate.