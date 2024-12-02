



Following this announcement, Lean aims to leverage the new proceeds in order to scale its Pay-by-Bank and Open Banking products, as well as to optimise the overall operational efficiencies for businesses across the region of the Middle East.

In addition, Lean Technologies also has plans to deepen partnerships, grow its team, and expand product offerings, while focusing on solidifying its status as a secure and efficient fintech infrastructure provider.











More information on the USD 67.5 million funding round

Lean Technologies provides businesses and partners with secure access to crucial financial infrastructure, which allows them to integrate personalised financial products into their platforms. Being regulated by ADGM in the region of the UAE, Lean has focused on simplifying pay-ins and payouts for its clients and collaborators, aiming to optimise the customer experience and accelerate the overall development of the industry.

Throughout this initiative, Lean Technologies aims to continue its strategy of developing a financial ecosystem that prioritises accessibility, security, and inclusion, a process that is expected to provide customers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the possibility to access the tools and services they need for development and growth.

At the same time, the funding round will enable Lean Technologies to expand its solutions and continue supporting businesses of all sizes in delivering safe and improved financial solutions that meet the needs of a dynamic region. The firm will also focus on meeting the preferences and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.