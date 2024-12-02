LEAD Consult, additiv to support embedded wealth implementation

The collaboration with additiv, a SaaS and embedded finance provider to the wealth management industry, comes in response to the increasing need for hybrid client wealth management advisory services alongside other financial products. Together, efficient implementation is ensured to enable platform solutions, such as for independent financial advisors (IFAs), to realise the value of embedded wealth – an opportunity estimated to be worth USD 100 billion globally, the official press release states.

In addition, the partnership ensures that additiv clients will benefit from LEAD Consult’s experience in integrating and onboarding trading and risk management systems for Tier 1-3 financial institutions.