Lead Bank implements Finzly's Payment Hub

Finzly is a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance and digital account opening. Payment Hub is part of Finzly’s open, cloud-based bank operating system, BankOS.

Integrating with Lead Bank’s core technology, Payment Hub helps the bank to centralise the operation of multiple payment networks and deliver to their valuable customers. Finzly’s Payment Hub supports multiple payment networks through a single, consolidated system, including ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT and emerging real-time payments services like The Clearing House’s RTP network and the Fed’s FedNow service.

Payment Hub is interoperable, using open APIs in the cloud to centralise consumer and business payment processing, monitoring, reporting and compliance.