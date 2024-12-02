LBBW partners with Treasur Up for currency risk solutions

This partnership is intended to make hedging easier for small and medium-sized corporate customers (SMEs), since these lack access to FX strategies. According to an LBBW representative, the solution is a cloud-based software tool that medium-sized companies can use with minimal installation effort. The software determines currency risks on the basis of accounting data such as orders or invoices and takes into account rules specified by the customer. The new product is expected to be launched in H2 of 2021.

Treasur Up is a subsidiary of Rabobank, focusing mainly on automated FX hedging, ERP integration, and balance sheet management. LBBW has aimed to grow its currency management since January 2021, when LBBW undertook the interest, currency, and raw material management of BayernLB’s corporate customers – a Germany-based regulated bank.