Lawyers Mutual teams up with Cloudtrade for paperless invoicing

The agreement will substantially reduce administration costs and time associated with printing, postage, data entry and claim handling by helping fully automate Lawyers Mutual’s claims processes, claim the companies.

Lawyers Mutual has been providing continuous financial protection from professional liability to its stable of over 7,500 lawyers since its inception in 1977.

CloudTrade’s e-invoicing solution will integrate directly into Insurance System Inc’s ISI Enterprise - a fully-integrated browser-based insurance policy administration software solution.

For more information about CloudTrade, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online payments company database.