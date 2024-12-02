LawPay launches integration with Tabs3 for legal payments

The integration will enable Tabs3 clients accept credit and debit cards as well as electronic checks for payments.

Tabs3 includes an integrated suite of products designed to support a law firm with accounting operations. The tools include Tabs3 Billing, Tabs3 Financials and PracticeMaster to organise contacts, appointments and documents.

On the other hand, LawPay is online legal payment technology developed for lawyers. It is available through all 50 state bars and enables law firms to accept payments in compliance with established guidelines.

The integration of LawPay and Tabs3 Software Version 2020 will provide the clients with flexible payment options. They will also receive e-statements with a customisable LawPay payment link.



