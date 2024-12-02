Laurentian Bank partners with Brim Financial

Through this partnership, Laurentian Bank will integrate Brim’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to accelerate the Bank’s digital capabilities, simplify its Visa ecosystem, close foundational gaps in its offering, and differentiate its products in the market. The two plan to bring the new experience to the market in 2022.

In partnering with Brim, Laurentian's Visa customers will have access to digital onboarding and instant adjudication, virtual card issuance, mobile wallet functionality, user experience, a broad range of self-serve card management functions, and a rewards platform.

The Bank will leverage the partner's infrastructure and end-to-end modular solution including omnichannel tech interfaces and branch portal, customer engagement, and analytics. Brim’s platform enables branches across the Laurentian network to seamlessly support customers in a unified, co-browsing experience.