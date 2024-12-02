Latest research highlights the vital role of PSPs in increasing SME financial inclusion





Open Banking Report 2019

Banking Circle, the provider of business banking infrastructure, commissioned MagnaCarta Communications to produce a series of research papers investigating how financial institutions of all types can each play a role in increasing SME financial inclusion. This insight paper is the latest in the series, following the initial white paper which launched in May 2019 and a Banking Innovations insight paper published in September 2019.

Anders la Cour, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Banking Circle commented: “Increasing financial inclusion is core to every Banking Circle solution we build. As such, we regularly speak to businesses of all sizes and types, working in all regions and industries, to gain invaluable insights into the current challenges and where we can tackle existing pain points. This Payments-focused insight paper includes input from a range of players in the market, each identifying key challenges and opportunities for payment providers.

“The unique insights we have gained in producing this paper are invaluable for Banking Circle but also for the wider industry and will help us work together to build an ecosystem of efficient and cost-effective solutions to meet the needs of real businesses. The current offering is not serving SMEs effectively enough, but meaningful change will only be possible when every player in the market knows and fulfils its specific role, working in collaboration and not competition with other providers.”

The full report, ‘Pay, Set, Match! Payment services for SMEs – Jump-starting a virtuous digital payment circle’, is available to download here.

