Landlord Fusion partners Nordigen for Open Banking solution

The software intends to simplify and automate asset management. The management software aids with full accounting capabilities, recording property-related income and expenses. It provides automation for key tasks like collecting rent and getting a notification if a payment is missed.

The integration with Nordigens’ platform allows for automatic bank feeds and statements to be provided with quick reconciliation, as the press release says.

Landlord Fusion stores all property information in one place, providing the ability to manage properties by room, keep up to date with utility suppliers and readings, record tenant information, payment schedules and send notifications. Nordigens’ Open Banking service allows Landlord Fusion's users to connect to current bank and transaction data.