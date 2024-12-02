Lafourchette.com selects Esker to send AR invoices, related documents

Under the terms of the agreement, lafourchette.com is set to automate the processing and sending of postal mail with Esker Mail Services.

The next phase for lafourchette.com will be to implement Esker Mail Services in its subsidiaries in Spain and Switzerland, along with automating other document processes with Esker’s shared platform.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has been selected by Page Personnel France, a subsidiary of PageGroup, a specialist in recruitment consultancy, to manage the sending of its Human Resources documents via the Esker Mail Services solution.