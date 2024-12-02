



By launching this card, which is set to be available in post offices and online, La Banque Postale intends to finance the energy renovation of housing. Besides introducing the impact home loan, the financial institution works towards scaling its suite of responsible products to meet environmental, social, and regional complexities. The initiatives fall in line with La Banque Postale’s objectives of meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











The current announcement comes months after La Banque Postale partnered with JCB to facilitate optimised payment transactions for the latter’s card members throughout France. The alliance was set to be rolled out in several major phases, planning to deliver various payment options to business owners and benefits to JCB customers. Initially, clients received access to La Banque Postale’s ATMs, while the second phase was set to see card members having the ability to make purchases directly on terminals of retailers affiliated with La Banque Postale.





La Banque Postale’s impact bank card

The latest offering from La Banque Postale is the impact card, which focuses on facilitating responsible finance. Among the capabilities of the new card, the bank mentions:

Financing energy renovation, with all deposits held in current accounts associated with an impact card contributing to the financing of mortgages for the energy renovation of low-performance housing;

Assistance for WWF France, which conducts programmes to safeguard and restore biodiversity, by donating the entire additional annual card fee to the NGO;

Design made in collaboration with WWF France;

Responsible consumption support via advice and tools, available free of charge for cardholders.

Furthermore, representatives from La Banque Postale commented on the collaboration and launch, mentioning that the move advanced the bank’s development strategy for transition. They added that the introduction allows customers to act in favour of the energy transition, allocating their deposits to the financing of impact real estate loans and assisting an NGO in deploying biodiversity projects.