La Banque Postale partners with JCB

The primary aim of this partnership is to facilitate seamless payment transactions for JCB cardmembers throughout France. The collaboration will be rolled out in several major phases, and it will offer various payment options to business owners as well as benefits to JCB cardmembers. According to the official press release, La Banque Postale has an extensive physical presence in France with 17,000 points of contact, including 7,000 post offices and a network of 6,000 ATMs.

As part of the first phase of the collaboration, JCB cardmembers gained access to La Banque Postale's ATMs. Subsequently, in the second phase, JCB cardmembers will be able to make purchases directly on terminals of retailers affiliated with La Banque Postale. The final phase will expand acceptance to online locations as part of JCB's global merchant network.

Representatives from La Banque Postale emphasised the strategic significance of the partnership in facilitating payment transactions, particularly for international tourists and professionals visiting France. They also highlighted the commitment to meeting customer needs and ensuring seamless and secure transactions, with JCB being an ideal partner.

In turn, representatives from JCB International (Europe) Ltd, expressed excitement about the partnership with La Banque Postale, highlighting France's popularity as a destination for travellers. They underscored the aim of offering JCB cardmembers more ways to spend easily and conveniently throughout France.

La Banque Postale's involvement in international payments, as a member of the European Payments Initiative (EPI), aligns with the partnership's objectives. The collaboration addresses the growing demand among foreign tourists to use credit cards for payments in France. For JCB, expanding cardmembers' access to preferred payment choices is a priority, with France being an important market and the partnership with La Banque Postale forming a crucial part of JCB's European acceptance strategy.

Other noteworthy JCB partnerships

In December 2023, JCB revealed the extension of its partnership with Worldpay from FIS to provide JCB Contactless for its UK merchants. Initially, the two companies partnered in December 2019 to enable businesses operating in Japan to accept payments by JCB Cards. This allowed Worlpay’s merchants selling online in Japan to simplify their payment technology and settlements by accepting more types of payments through a single integration as opposed to multiple third-party contracts.

In the same month, JCB announced its partnership with GLN in order to enable the acceptance of Korean code payment services at Smart Code merchants in Japan. The collaboration aimed to give users of the Korean code payment services (including GLN, KEB Hana Bank, and KB Kookmin Bank) the possibility to shop and make purchases at Smart Code merchants in the region of Japan.