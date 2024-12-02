La Banque Postale partners with Ebury





This partnership will enable the bank's customers who have access to Ebury's services to open a foreign currency account, carry out foreign exchange transactions in 140 currencies and make international transfers from a dedicated platform.

This solution is designed for companies that carry out, or have the potential to carry out, international trade operations involving the import and export of goods or services.

This partnership is part of La Banque Postale's 2030 strategic plan, which plans to accelerate the development of its diversification businesses.