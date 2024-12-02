Kyriba tops 1,000 clients worldwide

Kyriba added nearly 100 new clients in H1 2015. Corporations use Kyriba to optimise their cash, manage their risk and work their capital.

Established in 2000, Kyriba is a global provider of cloud-based treasury management. It offers SaaS treasury, bank connectivity, risk management and supply chain finance solutions. CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders rely on Kyriba to optimize their cash, manage their risk and work their capital. Kyriba has expanded its global footprint with new offices in Amsterdam, Dubai and a new office location in New York in the past six months.