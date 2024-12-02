Kyriba signs strategic agreement with GlobalTrade Corporation

GTC and Kyriba will join forces to bring together trade finance and treasury management solutions to empower global finance leaders to manage high volume cash and trade operations.

The comprehensive treasury solution resulting from the strategic alliance will increase visibility, improve straight through processing for payment instruments used in international trade, and optimize cash forecasting, payments management and supply chain finance for corporate treasury and finance leaders, claim the companies.

Kyriba is a provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions. Kyriba helps financial leaders and their teams offering solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain finance.

GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) is a software developer and application service provider whose product solutions tries to improve the world of trade finance and trade services.