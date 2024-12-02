Kyriba secures USD 21 mln Series C funding round, HSBC among investors

Through its strategic investments program, HSBC joins existing investors BRED Banque Populaire, Daher Capital, Iris Capital and Upfront Ventures to support Kyriba’s global expansion. Kyriba will use these funds for product enhancement and to support the company’s global expansion.

Established in 2000, Kyriba is a global provider of cloud-based treasury management. It offers SaaS treasury, bank connectivity, risk management and supply chain finance solutions. CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders rely on Kyriba to optimize their cash, manage their risk and work their capital.