Kyriba raises USD 45 mln for treasury management software

SEP is a technology-focused private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented technology companies. The partnership will help Kyriba increase its funding for product development, customer support, sales, and marketing.

As a part of the investment, Kyle Ryland will join the Kyriba Board of Directors.

Kyriba is the provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions. Kyriba empowers financial leaders and their teams with solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain finance. Kyriba delivers a SaaS platform, bank connectivity and an integrated solution set for tackling today’s financial challenges.

Sumeru Equity Partners is a technology-focused private equity company that invests in companies across software, technology-enabled services and hardware.