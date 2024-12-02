Kyriba launches Kyriba Middle East joint venture

Kyriba Middle East, a joint venture with Surety Computer Systems, will bring Kyriba’s cloud-based treasury management platform to organizations across the Middle East.

Established in 2000, Kyriba is a global provider of cloud-based treasury management. It offers SaaS treasury, bank connectivity, risk management and supply chain finance solutions. CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders rely on Kyriba to optimize their cash, manage their risk and work their capital.

In April 2015, Kyriba completed a USD 21 million round of Series C funding.