Kyriba launches invoice financing solution

The solution aims to help companies of all sizes grow their business via dynamic discounting, reverse factoring and reverse factoring with credit extension.

According to Altares data, supplier credit has become an essential source of financing for companies globally: in France alone, total outstanding payments for businesses amount to EUR 635 billion compared to EUR 685 for short term bank loans. An approach to intercompany payments has led to a 13.6-day increase in supplier payment delays, which accounted for EUR 4 billion at the end of July 2015 (+11.7 % compared to July 2014).

Established in 2000, Kyriba is a global provider of cloud-based treasury management. It offers SaaS treasury, bank connectivity, risk management and supply chain finance solutions. CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders rely on Kyriba to optimize their cash, manage their risk and work their capital.