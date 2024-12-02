Kyndryl partners with Canara Bank





Through this partnership, Kyndryl aims to improve Canara Bank’s end-to-end IT operations and simplify service delivery across core banking, IT infrastructure, applications, and network operations. Additionally, the company’s solution focuses on offering the bank an end-to-end view of its business services, risk mitigation leveraging advanced capabilities and tools, and improved service availability while enhancing reliability. The collaboration supports Canara Bank in developing the customer service experience.











Kyndryl – Canara Bank collaboration objectives and capabilities

As part of the partnership, Kyndryl intends to also deploy a unified digital IT services dashboard to offer employees a single view of Canara Bank’s key performance indicators, tools dashboard, and knowledge repositories. Moreover, the company provides a set of tools that have the ability to develop preventive and predictive intelligence features, helping minimise incidents through auto-remediation, reducing maintenance timeframes, and enhancing application availability. Kyndryl focuses on optimising the platform to recognise and remediate IT failures and anomalies within the bank’s infrastructure and offers data-driven solutions, including outage predictions that can increase Canara Bank’s control over its mission-critical operations.



According to Kyndryl’s officials, the company aims to ensure Canara Bank’s business continuity, reducing risk, and improving the bank’s key business performance indicators. Kyndryl provides its knowledge and experience in managing IT systems for global banking and financial services customers. The company expressed its commitment to delivery and improvement, with its strategic approach supporting Canara Bank as it progresses, alongside India, on the digital transformation journey.



Furthermore, representatives from Canara Bank stated that the bank’s objective is to improve operational efficiency, profitability, and scale while solidifying its position in India. Currently, the bank invests in improving its technology core, service and process frameworks, and delivery capabilities to offer enhanced banking services to its customers. By leveraging Kyndryl’s expertise in building, operating, and managing critical technologies for Indian banks, Canara Bank can support its development strategy and provide its customers with an improved service experience.





More information about Kyndryl

As an IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl serves enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company develops, builds, manages, and modernises complex, mission-critical information systems to increase operational efficiency and mitigate risk. Additionally, Kyndryl has a comprehensive portfolio that uses hybrid cloud solutions, business resiliency, and network services to support the optimisation of IT workloads.