Kyiara launches trade platform for African SMEs

Kyiara was created to help small and medium businesses across Africa. The platform aims to strengthen Africa’s invoice factoring ecosystem and to support intra-Africa trade. The Kyiara platform provides early payment to both suppliers and buyers; for the suppliers, they get paid earlier to maintain cashflow while buyers get a discount on purchases.

Kyiara is a platform that allows vendors to upload unpaid invoices and get financing offers from investors swiftly upon confirmation from Buyers. The company does not finance, instead it provides the technological platform to bring transparency and structure for all the stakeholders in the trade circle.