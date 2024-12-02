KyckGlobal, MoneyGram International extend partnership

KyckGlobal is an outbound payments platform that features various payment types, based on a single point of reconciliation. MoneyGram is a cash payout service available in KyckGlobal’s cloud-based platform. It enables payees to receive their money from MoneyGram walk-in location across its global distribution network using a code sent to them from the platform through text message or email.

The newly-served countries are located in Eastern and Western Europe, where cash is a preferred mode to receive payments. KyckGlobal expects to offer the expanded service in the new countries from the second quarter of 2020, according to verdict.co.uk.