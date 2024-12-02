KyckGlobal, moneycorp partner for cross-border payments solution

The partnership will provision ‘cross-border’ payments, specifically international ACH payments and wires, in 145+ currencies to more than 200 countries.

In the partnership, KyckGlobal will provide a technology layer featuring an array of domestic and international endpoints from which payment recipients may select. The KyckGlobal portal also provides an integrated payer dashboard for payee onboarding and overall management across the transaction lifecycle.

Helped by moneycorp, KyckGlobal will add to their cross-border payment solutions for US-based and internal-based firms requiring fast implementation and reliable connectivity to the global marketplace.