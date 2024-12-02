Krow Software debuts PSA for Intacct

Krow PSA for Intacct combines project management, resource planning, time & expense, and project billing with Intacct’s market financial management & accounting solution. The Krow PSA for Intacct integration provides synchronization of data and processes including project and tasks, resource management, billing and cost rates, time and expense, billing and invoicing and more, with complete support for multi-company and multi-currency environments, including auditing of all transactions.

Krow delivers the industry cloud for professional services, helping companies transform service delivery and client with the Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution built on the cloud platform from Salesforce.