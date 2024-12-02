Krom Bank uses AWS to drive digital banking services

By building on AWS, Krom Bank has gained the flexibility to quickly develop new services aimed at improving financial access for underbanked individuals. AWS services, including managed solutions and generative artificial intelligence (AI), support features such as e-KYC, facial recognition, and personalised financial offerings. Additionally, Krom Bank is the first in Indonesia to use the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region, ensuring compliance with local data residency regulations.

The bank's infrastructure relies on Amazon Aurora, a managed database service that supports the growing customer base by ensuring continuous access to the application. Through Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Krom Bank has introduced new features, such as eKYC, enabling users to open accounts faster when compared to traditional in-branch processes.

Amazon Rekognition, another AWS service, allows for secure customer identification through facial recognition, streamlining the login and account creation process. Using Amazon SageMaker, Krom Bank has developed in-house generative AI models to analyse customer behaviour, enhance security, and detect potential fraud based on unusual transaction patterns.

Krom Bank officials noted that AWS provides the necessary flexibility for the bank to evolve its suite of mobile banking services. Cloud technology has helped the bank deliver secure and innovative services to Indonesia’s underserved populations while maintaining low latency and regulatory compliance through the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region. Looking ahead, Krom Bank plans to explore further innovations, including chatbot and virtual assistance features, by incorporating AWS’s generative AI services such as Amazon Bedrock.

Financial inclusion in Indonesia

According to marketscreener.com, in Indonesia, 74% of the population remains either unbanked or underbanked, with limited access to traditional banking systems. This gap in financial inclusion, due to various socio-economic challenges such as geographic remoteness and low financial literacy, creates opportunities for fintech solutions like digital banking.

Krom Bank aims to address these underserved communities by providing personalised services via its mobile application, focusing on responsible saving and financial planning. The bank offers deposit services with competitive interest rates, available through a secure, easy-to-use app supported by AWS technology.