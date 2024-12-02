Kreditech raises EUR 10 mln from Rakuten

Kreditech aims to invest the new funding into further developing its partnership business. The company has launched its Lending-as-a-service in spring 2016. Renowned partners such as PayU (Naspers) are making use of Kreditech’s POS financing integration.

“Rakuten invests directly into our mission to improve financial freedom for the underbanked through technology”, according to Kreditech. “In addition to the financial investment, we envision future partnership opportunities.”

Kreditech’s group of backers includes J.C. Flowers and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation.