Kreditech launches POS Financing: PayU first client

PayU Global BV, a payment services provider and the e-payments division of Naspers, deploys Kreditech’s B2B2C solution. In the launched beta phase with a selected merchant, PayU provides Kreditech`s installment products as a new alternative payment option.

The new integration allows customers to finance their online purchases at charges comparable to local banks. Loan amounts are granted at up to EUR 5.000 and for a duration of up to 36 months. The process is fully paperless and is based on Kreditech’s innovative scoring technology combining it with state of the art KYC. Its user experience and user interface focus on the highest convenience for the customer.

Kreditech’s technology provides to prime and non-prime customers who have little or no credit history. It performs credit rating and offers credit. The new alternative payment method, also labelled under ‘Monedo Now’, is the latest addition to the Kreditech product portfolio.

Via its newly developed “credit as a service” API, Kreditech is planning further integration with clients from the online, payment and banking space. This loan product does not require to be collateralized and supports use-cases beyond POS financing of physical goods. For the future, financing of online services and travel are planned as well as direct integrations with online wallets, prepaid cards and banks.