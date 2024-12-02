Kredinor selects Neonomics to deliver debt management services through Open Banking





Kredinor will offer end users the ability to directly complete payments from the security of their own bank accounts in a simple and convenient manner. Additionally, the partnership sets the foundation for the two companies to collaborate in developing financial data products that can improve the way Kredinor’s customers can better manage their debt collection needs in the future.

According to the official press release, account to account payments are positioned to be the preferred payment option when it comes to debt collections, by providing simplification with fewer payment steps, and greater security through BankID. By merging account to account payments with transaction data, Kredinor will be able to monitor and strengthen the way it manages end user engagement enabling the development of tailor-made services to its customer base.

Neonomics is an Open Banking disruptor unifying access to over 2500 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via a PSD2 API platform. Authorized by the Norwegian FSA as a licenced payment institution, the company is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a wide range of customers spanning fintechs, payment service providers, banks, and more.