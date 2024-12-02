Krakowski Bank Spółdzielczy partners with Diebold Nixdorf





With this partnership, KBS aims to further modernise its ATM network by leveraging Diebold Nixdorf’s capabilities, to support it in providing convenient and secure access to cash and banking services.





KBS has stated that it will upgrade its full network of ATMs and cash recyclers, including the installation of new DN Series ATMs, by the end of 2023. The devices will enable cash transactions via a contactless card with a Near Field Communications (NFC) module and through a mobile phone verification system.





Moreover, customers will have the ability to complete transactions in multiple languages and will also benefit from high-bright screens. According to KBS, the screens will make the visibility of the ATM display better in sunny places, aiming to improve the experience for the consumer. In addition to this, the bank's on-screen messaging will be made clear and noticeable, creating the opportunity to market solutions to both existing and potential customers even from a distance.













According to recent research conducted by IBRiS survey, 80% of Polish consumers demand that access to cash remains a part of the country's financial system. Hence, KBS states that the aim to modernise its ATM network is appropriate during this time. With the DN Series ATMs in place, including the recycling technology and comprehensive software solutions, the bank aims to provide its customers access to cash around the clock.

More about Diebold Nixdorf and Krakowski Bank Spółdzielczy

KBS is a non-affiliated cooperative bank based in Poland. It has as a network of 65 branches located and operating in five provinces within the country.





Diebold Nixdorf works in enabling connected commerce, aiming to automate, digitise, and reshape the way its customers bank and shop. Diebold Nixdorf’s integrated solutions are intended to connect digital and physical channels securely and efficiently for consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees all over the world.





In July 2023, Diebold Nixdorf extended its partnership with Red Link, an ATM operator based in Argentina. With this collaboration, Red Link has migrated 90% of its ATM network to DN Series, while the remaining 10% is planned to be replaced later in 2023. According to the press release, the transition to DN Series has assisted Red Link and its partner banks in their aim to improve the consumer experience. With its additional functionalities, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, the DN series is regarded as providing increasing efficiency by optimising and automating processes.