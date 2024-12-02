



This acquisition aims to strengthen Kraken’s position in the US crypto market and accelerate its multi-asset-class plan, which includes moves for equities trading and payments, by combining TradFi and crypto solutions.









Offering an institutional-grade trading platform

NinjaTrader offers futures trading tools and operates as s CFTC-registered FCM (Futures Commission Merchant). With this acquisition, Kraken leverages NinjaTrader’s CFTC-registered FCM licence to offer crypto features and derivatives in the US. Kraken’s clients will benefit from optimised analytics, execution engines, and futures liquidity, combined with Kraken’s crypto liquidity and trading expertise.

Both companies will benefit from expansion into new markets, as Kraken’s UK MiFID, EU MiFID, and Australian securities licences aid NinjaTrader’s expansion into the UK, Europe and Australia. Additionally, both their customers will gain the ability to trade muti-assets such as crypto, futures, and traditional financial products with more ease and convenience.

Traditional markets run on 1950s banking systems, exchanges that close at 4 PM ET, and settlement delays that take days to resolve. Crypto rails tackled these issues, operating with efficient and real-time infrastructure. However, legacy finance and crypto remained separate ecosystems, and this acquisition aims to change this by offering an institutional-grade trading platform where assets can be traded anytime.





More about NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader is a US-based futures trading platform for retailers that delivers charting, market analysis, and trade execution tools, as well as access to futures, forex, and stock markets.

It offers customisable technical analysis tools, drawing tools, and indicators, and supports multiple order types, automated trading strategies, and one-click trading, in addition to providing direct access to real-time and historical market data from multiple providers. Its mobile, cloud-based platform is available on desktop, web, and mobile and allows traders to check market opportunities 24/7.